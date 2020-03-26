Eastern Shore residents who have driven through Tasley the past couple of days may have noticed some odd structures at the former Eller Ford car dealership on Route 13.

The structures are new tanks that Pep-up has installed to update their infrastructure here on the Eastern Shore.

On Tuesday, Mr. William Pepper was personally on hand to watch as five new 30,000 gallon fuel storage tanks were installed at its Tasley Bulk Facility.

“Pep-Up is making huge strides in improving its efficiency, safety and storage capabilities in Virginia,” said Pep-Up spokesperson Helen Waite. We’re committed to serving all of the Eastern Shore.”

