The name Peebles was removed from the store at Four Corner Plaza on Thursday.

Peebles came to the Eastern Shore in the 1950s and at one time the chain that was headquartered in South Hill Virginia replaced Benjamins in Exmore and had a store in Cape Charles. In 1986, Peebles moved up to Four Corner Plaza and then went back to Exmore and Pocomoke City.

The chain was sold several years ago but to the Stage conglomerate but Peebles name remained. But in late summer a going out of business signs went up at all of the Peebles stores.

The chain is changing the name to Gordman’s and will continue to operate in Onley and Pocomoke City.

.