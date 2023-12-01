Pedestrian struck in Thursday evening accident succumbs to injuries

Stock photo.

The pedestrian involved in the Thursday evening accident near Cape Charles passed away over night.

According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya, on Thursday afternoon, November 30, 2023 at approximately 2:36 p.m., State Police were called to investigate a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Stone Road, just off Route 13 from the Cape Charles light. Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta was turning onto Stone road when the driver, twenty-one year old Kori Javon Brooks Davis, of Cape Charles, Virginia, struck a pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian, eighty-four year old Priscilla King Richmond, was med-flight to Norfolk General Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

A State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. The Commonwealth Attorney has been notified. Anaya said no charges have been placed at this time, but the crash still remains under investigation.