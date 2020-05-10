NORTHAMPTON COUNTY: On May 8, 2020, at approximately 9:59PM, the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office contacted State Police of a pedestrian that had been struck on Lankford Highway in the area of Eastville, north of Simpkins Drive. Upon arrival at the scene, troopers located a subject lying in the roadway, and nightingale had been called by rescue at the scene.

Upon investigation it was determined that the driver of a 2004 Toyota Camry was traveling in the northbound lanes of Route 13 when the vehicle struck a pedestrian that was walking in the right lane of the roadway. The pedestrian, David Andrews Hoover, 31 YOA, of Timmonsville, South Carolina, died enroute to Norfolk Sentara Hospital. It appears that alcohol (pedestrian) was a contributing factor.

The driver of the Toyota Camry has not been charged, and the accident investigation is still ongoing at this time.