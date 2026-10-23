Patriot Steel seeks rezoning of former Taylor Fulton packing plant for fabrication operations

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors Wednesday voted to forward a request to the Planning Commission to review and make recommendations concerning a request for a new industry in northern Accomack County.

Patriot Steel Fabrication Inc. is seeking to rezone approximately 26 acres at 12201 Lankford Highway, the former Taylor Fulton tomato packing plant, in Accomack County from Agricultural to Industrial for steel fabrication operations.

The request was listed on the consent agenda for the Board of Supervisors’ October 21 meeting. Supervisors were being asked to initiate the rezoning process and refer the application to the Planning Commission for review and recommendations which was approved by the Board.

According to the agenda materials, the applicant and property owner also seek a conditional use permit for structural steel and miscellaneous-metal manufacturing, production, fabrication and assembly. Associated activities would include offices, material storage, quality control, equipment maintenance, employee facilities, receiving and shipping.

The property, identified as Tax Parcel 55-1-A, is owned by Kuzzens Inc. Nathan Uncapher is listed with the applicant, while Jaime Weisinger is listed with the property owner.

Existing structures include a building formerly used for produce grading, six structures for temporary worker housing and an office building measuring approximately 5,800 square feet.

The county’s future land-use recommendation for the property is Agriculture. The agenda materials identify nearby uses as single-family residences, a retail store, a flea market and vacant agricultural land.

The action concerns initiating and referring the rezoning request. The supplied agenda materials do not establish that supervisors have approved the referral, rezoning or conditional use permit