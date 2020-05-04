By Linda Cicoira

Dr. Robert Paschall, who served as the Eastern Shore of Virginia’s only neurologist for more than three decades, will start practicing with a Salisbury, Md. group, according to a spokesperson for the Peninsula Regional Health System (PMHS).

Paschall abruptly left his job with Riverside Eastern Shore Physicians and Surgeons, in Onancock, about three months ago. The move left local residents looking for a new doctor and some signing petitions urging Riverside Health System to get Paschall back.

Roger Follebout Jr., Director of Strategic Communications of the Maryland system, which includes Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PMRC), said Sunday that Paschall joined Peninsula Regional Neurology and Neurosurgery, on Woodbrooke Drive, in Salisbury.

Eastern Shore of Virginia folks have been trying to get an appointment with Dr. Robert Paschall since they saw on Shore Daily News that he will be working in Salisbury, Md.

“Our office is getting flooded with calls,” Roger Follebout Jr., Director of Strategic Communications of the Peninsula Regional Health System, in Salisbury, Md., said Monday morning, just hours after the story broke.

“We need to make clear on the social media and website posts that Dr. Paschall will not be seeing patients at that practice until later in the year, probably this fall once we get through COVID-19 and he is cleared to work,” Follebout said. “Also, patients will need to be referred from their primary-care physician. They cannot self-refer to the practice to see the doctor and simply set up an appointment on their own,” the communications director said.

