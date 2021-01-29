By Linda Cicoira

The fourth individual has been charged in a suspected gang-related incident Friday evening in Eastville according to papers filed in Northampton General District Court.

Fifty-two-year-old Janet Page Lewis of Exmore has now been charged, along with thirty-one-year-old Michael Leonard Stevens, of Cape Charles; forty-four-year-old Charles Matthew Lewis, of Accomac; and Edward Thornton Tayloe, of Cape Charles.

The incidents occurred on Courthouse Road, in Eastville, at about 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22.

All four were charged with two counts of malicious wounding by a mob, two counts of malicious wounding, shooting at a vehicle, shooting from a vehicle, and reckless handling of a firearm. Stevens was also charged with violent aggressive driving. Janet Lewis was also accused of shoot/stab in commission of a felony, and destruction of property. Tayloe was also charged with violent aggressive driving, use of a firearm in a felony, and destruction of property. Charles Lewis was also accused of use of a firearm in a felony.

