Part of Market St. in Onancock will close to traffic during Art Stroll Friday

July 12, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Onancock 1680 Logo

This Friday, July 12, the Town of Onancock in partnership with the Onancock Business & Civic Association, will close a block of Market Street between Ames Street and the Town Square from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting, for OBCA’s Second Friday Art Stroll.

This will impact traffic to and from the Town Wharf and Mallard’s at the Wharf. Visitors destined for the Wharf area will be directed by signs and volunteers to use North and King streets as a detour.

Access to Mount Prospect neighborhood will remain open via Ames Street for in-town traffic and the Bagwell Bridge from the Wharf.

.

Broadwater Academy - It's Worth it!

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

July 12, 2024, 5:48 am
Moderate rain
S
Moderate rain
75°F
13 mph
Apparent: 77°F
Pressure: 1018 mb
Humidity: 90%
Winds: 13 mph S
Windgusts: 27 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 5:51 am
Sunset: 8:25 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber