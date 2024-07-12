Part of Market St. in Onancock will close to traffic during Art Stroll Friday

This Friday, July 12, the Town of Onancock in partnership with the Onancock Business & Civic Association, will close a block of Market Street between Ames Street and the Town Square from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting, for OBCA’s Second Friday Art Stroll.

This will impact traffic to and from the Town Wharf and Mallard’s at the Wharf. Visitors destined for the Wharf area will be directed by signs and volunteers to use North and King streets as a detour.

Access to Mount Prospect neighborhood will remain open via Ames Street for in-town traffic and the Bagwell Bridge from the Wharf.

