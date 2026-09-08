Parksley’s LOVE Sign getting a new, longer-lasting look

Parksley’s popular LOVE sign is being rebuilt after years of exposure to the elements left the structure badly deteriorated.

Julie Nash, marketing liaison for the town, said a recent storm knocked over and destroyed the sign’s “E.” The damage revealed that the wooden sign had become completely rotten during the past four years.

Rather than replace the letter with wood, the town is turning to a more durable material. The new “E” was built using AZEK, a plastic-based material designed to withstand the weather without rotting.

The replacement letter was crafted by 89-year-old Aaron Johnson, who will also refurbish the sign’s remaining three letters.

Work on the “L,” “O” and “V” is expected to begin next, with the town hoping to have the entire sign rebuilt by the Christmas season.

Nash said residents and visitors who previously posed for pictures with the LOVE sign now have a reason to return.

“If they took a picture with the old LOVE sign, they will need to do a retake with the new and improved sign,” she said.