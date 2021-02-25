After speaking with a family member of the residents who were displaced following the fire, officials from Parksley Volunteer Fire Company have asked generous community members for donations towards the family that lost everything in a Saturday morning fire on Corbin St. in Hallwood.

Donations can be dropped off to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company or community members can contact Wayne Marshall at 757-710-9274 or Joetta Collison at 757-894-3795 to make other arrangements.

Below are information for future donations:

Adult female 3x or 26 women’s, size 9 wide shoes and 4x jacket.

Adult male 2x sweatpants, work pants and jean pants too, or 42×36. Shoe size 12. Jacket/hoodie 3x

Toddler boy 2t

Toddler boy 18m

.