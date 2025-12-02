Parksley Thanksgiving Dinner continues to grow

The Greater Parksley Association served more than 600 people at the Parksley Fire House this Thanksgiving, continuing what has quickly become a beloved annual tradition on the Eastern Shore.

Event organizer Jeff Stauffer says volunteers worked through nearly 1,800 pounds of food — including 26 donated turkeys, hundreds of pounds of vegetables from local farms, and dozens of canned goods contributed by community members. Stauffer says support came from all directions, with close to 60 volunteers and donors from as far as Pocomoke and Cape Charles. The volunteer group included Delegate Rob Bloxom who offered a cooker belonging to both him and John T. Williams and set it up to cook 26 turkeys at the same time.

He says the event brought together a wide mix of ages and backgrounds, calling it “a blessing to be a part of,” and adding, “There’s nowhere on Earth like the Eastern Shore.”

Stauffer also noted that this year’s volunteer group skewed younger than in the past — something he says is a positive sign for the future of Parksley’s Thanksgiving tradition.