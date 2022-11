Pictured: Aaron Johnson stands by Parksley’s LOVE sign.

The newest love works sign in the Commonwealth of Virginia will be unveiled on Nov 12th at noon in downtown Parksley.

The letters stand 7 feet tall and are 4 inches wide.

The festivities will include live music, crafts, art and food. Vendor spaces are free for anyone who wishes to participate. To reserve a vendor spot, please call 561-926-1888.