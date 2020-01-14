The town of Parksley voted 5-1 to become a 2nd amendment sanctuary city at Monday night’s Town Council meeting. Parksley now joins Chincoteague, and Exmore and both counties in voting either to become sanctuary cities or in the counties to support second amendment freedoms. Over 100 jurisdictions in Virginia have now voted to support the second amendment freedoms to bear arms. Councilman Matthews voted to oppose the resolution.

Meanwhile in Richmond the Senate Judiciary Committee has already voted to move measures requiring universal background checks and red flag laws to the Senate. A vote is expected by Friday. The laws will have to be approved by the House of Delegates and signed by the Governor to become law.

The only gun law on the Democratic list that was not approved by the committee was the controversial assault weapons ban. The bill, proposed by Senator Dick Saslaw, has faced headwinds even among Democrats.

