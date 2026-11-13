Parksley mother convicted of wounding, abusing and neglecting her disabled son

By Linda Cicoira

A Parksley woman was convicted Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court of unlawfully wounding her four-year-old son last year and of abusing and neglecting him by failing to act or refusing to provide necessary care for his health.

The crimes occurred just a few years after an injury left the boy totally dependent on his parents for everything but breathing.

When 42-year-old Lucrecia Perez-Soto, of Sherwood Street, took the boy for a scheduled checkup last November, a nurse realized he was in respiratory distress, and the doctor found bruises. He was taken by ambulance to the nearby hospital, where he was found to have four broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and other older injuries that were healing.

The now five-year-old lives in a residential facility where he will likely remain for the rest of his life. A doctor testified that he functions as if he were a month old. She didn’t know whether the injury accelerated his need for a tracheotomy. He has a short lifespan due to an earlier brain injury, she said.

“He couldn’t cause injuries to himself,” the doctor continued. “This many in a row is usually from a major car accident.” There is “no genetic condition to cause his bones to break. His bones were demineralized compared to other four-year-old’s, but not to the extent of these injuries.”

The defendant was pregnant when the boy was rushed to the hospital. Her other young children no longer live with her. She also has two adult children. When the new baby arrived while she was on bond, that infant was placed in foster care.

The defendant is a devout Christian. She didn’t ask her fellow parishioners for help with childcare. Only that they pray for her. Several were character witnesses who said they knew her as a loving and caring mother who was never angry or impatient.

“This was a horrific set of circumstances,” said Judge Lynwood Lewis. She asked one of her children to lie about what happened. He called the defendant “cagey” and said the injuries were “no accident.” The child was “clearly in distress.”

Lewis further said it proves the old adage that “nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors.” The judge ordered a long-form presentence report. Perez-Soto was allowed to remain free on bond until sentencing. She was required to wear a monitoring device and was prohibited from seeing her children without supervision.

According to the state code, Perez-Soto could serve one to five years in prison for unlawful wounding and two to 10 years for abuse and neglect of a child.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said both the mother and the father cared for the child until the father went to jail in October 2025. After that, the defendant contended she was the only caregiver and should have known how the child’s ribs were fractured, which led to the respiratory problems.

Morgan also said she should have sought medical attention sooner. The condition of her home, with cobwebs, a dirty return heat vent, and cockroaches, was a sign that she was overwhelmed. “She simply wasn’t able to take care of him,” the prosecutor added.

Defense lawyer James Broccoletti said there was no proof of how or when the injuries occurred or of malice. He blamed the child’s low bone density and a near-auto collision. Regarding the injuries, the lawyer also asked that the charge be reduced from malicious wounding to unlawful wounding.

Morgan disagreed. He said one set of “wounds would be closer to unlawful. But two occasions of force … has some distress or anger there.”

Amy Wilcox of Social Services said she was familiar with the boy’s parents. In 2022, the boy suffered severe burns in an accident. The injuries led to a heart attack, which caused other health issues. In 2023, his feeding tube was repeatedly dislodged, and it was recommended that a permanent tube be placed in his abdomen.

“She was hoping a miracle would happen and her child would no longer need these things,” Wilcox said. “We were facing court intervention if he did not get the tube.”

“I want to testify because I’m innocent,” Perez-Soto said. She denied hurting the child. “No. Never! I took care of him because I love him … I didn’t always have time to clean.”