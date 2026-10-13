Parksley man pleads guilty on gun crime charges

By Linda Cicoira

A Parksley man pleaded guilty in Accomack Circuit Court on Thursday to crimes involving guns.

Twenty-year-old Cayden Allen Smith, of Cardinal Acres Drive, admitted to maliciously shooting in a building occupied by one or more people, shooting a firearm from a vehicle, possession or use of a sawed-off shotgun, and two counts of receiving a stolen gun or aiding in concealing it. Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of threatening an illegal or immoral act with intent to coerce, intimidate, or harass a person by phone. The crimes occurred on Sept. 22 and Oct. 2, 2025.

Smith told authorities that “it was never meant to harm anyone.” He said he was “trying to ‘warn’ those who had previously beaten him up and robbed him.” He said the gun that he used was a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol. During the search, multiple firearms were found, including the shotgun with an 18-inch barrel.

Records stated that deputies arrived at a residence on Staunton Avenue in Parksley and observed a house that had been struck by gunfire. The “visible bullet hole” was on the front of the home, the records noted.

A presentence report was ordered. Sentencing was set for Jan. 21, 2027.

In another case, 36-year-old Donzell Arnaz Sheppard, of Brickhouse Drive in Exmore, pleaded guilty to being a nonviolent felon in possession of a gun on Dec. 1, 2025. The judge sentenced him to five years in prison, with all but six months of the term suspended. The prosecutor did not pursue a charge of carrying a concealed firearm. Sheppard received a suspended 12-month jail sentence for driving without a license.

Thirty-four-year-old Carlton James (CJ) Byrd, of Lankford Highway in Cape Charles, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of possessing cocaine on Feb. 18, 2026. He was initially indicted on a count of possession with the intent to distribute the drug. A presentence report was ordered. Sentencing was set for Jan. 7, 2027.