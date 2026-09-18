Parksley man gets six years for 130 MPH Chincoteague Causeway chase, jailhouse wounding

By Linda Cicoira

A county man was sentenced Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to six active years in prison for eluding police across the Chincoteague Causeway at up to 130 miles per hour, DWI, cocaine possession, and probation revocation in December 2025, and the malicious wounding of a fellow jail inmate in April 2026.

Thirty-two-year-old Lamonte Demetrius Johnson, of Savage Lane in Parksley, also received the green flag for a prison drug rehabilitation plan. Judge Lynwood Lewis sentenced him to two years for eluding and cocaine possession, with all but the time it takes to complete the program suspended. For misdemeanor DWI, Johnson received another suspended term and was fined $750, with all but $250 suspended. Upon release, he will be prohibited from driving for a year.

Johnson was sentenced to 10 years for wounding James Fisher and a year and three months for violating probation, with all but six years suspended. He could have been sentenced to a maximum of 26 years in prison and fined $105,000.

In another case, a local chef was granted a $5,000 secured bond so he could go back to work and get drug counseling. Forty-five-year-old Deitrick Rozelle Downing, of Collins Lane in New Church, was being held on charges of possession of a gun by a felon and of being a parent or guardian who failed to care for a toddler in a manner so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a total disregard for human life. The crimes allegedly occurred on Dec. 15, 2025.

Downing’s previous convictions include robbery and abduction. While on probation, he failed six recent drug tests. When officers arrived at his house with a search warrant, they found him in bed with a toddler, an infant, and a loaded gun.

With the defendant’s mother and ex-wife supporting the bond, Judge Lewis granted it despite opposition from Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Fox. The prosecutor contended, “He’s had so many chances. I don’t think he will abide by anything.”

Jolynn Perry of pretrial services said Downing was required to wear a patch to monitor for drugs. He was also ordered to seek outpatient treatment. The defendant later told the court he didn’t have time to set up the program and denied having a drug problem. Later, he was caught not wearing the patch. “The options were there; he didn’t take the initiative to use them,” Perry added.

Lewis said he would give the defendant another chance, although “I’m not overly optimistic.” Downing’s release would allow him to only go to and from a job. His restaurant on Chincoteague was closed while he was incarcerated.

Defense lawyer James Broccoletti said if the last two months in Accomack Jail’s “climate control” atmosphere didn’t change Downing’s mindset, he won’t return until the trial. “He hasn’t been in a program, and that’s his own fault,” the lawyer added.

In another case, 31-year-old Nyquan Odel Hinmon, of Bloxom, pleaded guilty to making threats in text messages to kill or do bodily harm to others on May 17, 2026. He could be sentenced to up to five years in prison. The court ordered a presentence report and sentencing guidelines.

Fifty-seven-year-old Michael Sean Patterson, of Onley, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with all eight months suspended for two counts of failing to register as a Tier III sex offender in May and August of 2025. He was also sentenced to three months in jail for violating probation. Patterson will be on supervised probation for five years and good behavior for 10 years. He will be monitored electronically once he is released. Patterson was convicted in 2019 of carnal knowledge of a child between 13 and 14 years old in 2007.