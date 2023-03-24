At approximately 6:55 PM, state police were called to investigate a two vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Route 13, south of Nelsonia Road intersection.

The driver of a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria, Ricky Ricardo Jones, was traveling southbound on Route 13 along side a 2014 Freightliner tractor trailer. Jones lost control of the vehicle struck/sideswiped the tractor trailer, lost control and run off the roadway, striking a tree head on, ejecting Jones.

Jones, 63 years of age, of the 27400 block of Gargatha Landing Road, Parksley, Virginia, died from his injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the tractor trailer was unharmed. Jones was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and it is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.

Next of kin has been made.