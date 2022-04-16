According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, an investigation into multiple catalytic converter thefts being committed in the Parksley area of Accomack County has led to warrants being obtained for Robert William Rappleyea, 34, of Parksley, Virginia for Destroying or Preventing the Operation of a Vehicle (x4).

On April 15, 2022 at approximately 12:40 p.m. the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Rappleyea. Rappleyea is currently incarcerated in the Accomack County Jail with a secured bond of $5,000.00. The investigation is continuing to identify other suspects.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

