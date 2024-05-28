Parksley Hosts Memorial Day Celebration

May 28, 2024
The Town of Parksley held a Memorial Day Celebration Monday  at the Jerry C. Burkhead Memorial. 

The third annual event attracted a crowd.  The National Anthem was sung by Ruth Shrieves.  The Master of Ceremonies was George Fulk. Remarks were made by Mayor Frank Russell, Pastor Bill McClung, Wendy Ainsworth from the Department of Veterans Affairs,  District 4 Supervisor Jeff Parks and former District 4 Supervisor Paul Muhly,  Delegate Rob Bloxom introduced former General Assembly Delegate, and current  Poquoson Mayor Gordon Helsel.  Helsel is also a decorated military veteran and bronze star holder.  Family Friend Scott Johnson told the story of Jerry Burkhead.   Pastor and current Town Council Member Sam Welch provided the closing remarks and prayer.

Taps was rendered by Scott Edwards of American Legion Post 100.

Mayor Frank Russell
Supervisor Jeff Parks
Delegate Rob Bloxom
Mayor Gordon Helsel
Taps

