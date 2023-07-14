Jeff Parks formally announces his candidacy and intention to become the next member of Accomack County Board of Supervisors for Metompkin, District 4. Jeff intends to restore effective leadership and Eastern Shore values to the 4th District.

Jeff was born and raised on the Eastern Shore of Virginia and is a lifelong Republican and American Legion member. Jeff and his wife Betsy reside in the family home on St. Thomas Road in Bloxom. He is the youngest son of small business owners Warren and Margaret Parks. Known back in the day as “Little Up”, Jeff grew up in the family business, Parks Motor Company formerly located in downtown Parksley. Jeff attended Bloxom Elementary and Broadwater Academy. After graduating from Broadwater in 1982 he attended East Carolina University. Jeff graduated in 1987 and received an Army Reserve Commission from ROTC. Jeff proudly served as ECU Senior Class Vice President, Chairman of the Rules and Judiciary Committee and President of the Kappa Alpha Order.

After college he served in various military positions and joined the VANG (Virginia Army National Guard) in 1990. He later commanded an infantry company while attending the University of Richmond pursuing a master’s degree in political science with an emphasis on international relations and terrorism. While at the University of Richmond Jeff interned for Accomack County’s then state Representative, the Honorable Robert S. Bloxom, Sr. During this time Jeff met his devoted wife Betsy who is from Richmond.

Jeff volunteered and returned to active duty following the attacks of 9/11 and served as a member of the team which established homeland security efforts now known as US Northern Command. In 2005 he was a key leader and operations officer in the Federal Government’s response to Hurricane’s Katrina and Rita in 2005. Jeff later deployed to combat in Afghanistan and commanded US, NATO and Afghan Counter Improvised Explosive Device forces in Western Afghanistan. Jeff served in Infantry and Cavalry units and as a trusted advisor to some of the nations most senior leaders. His primary responsibilities were homeland security and homeland defense. He retired from the Army in 2011 with 24 years of combined service.

Jeff has leadership experience in countless disaster and emergency response and planning events. He is currently the Chief of Staff for IEM’s (Innovative Emergency Management) Health Division. Jeff is an advisor to executive leadership and stakeholders in government and industry. He has served as Senior Planner for multiple FEMA regions and a Global Program Manager for the DOD (Department of Defense). In response to a global pandemic, Jeff supported planning and responses for FEMA, Louisiana, Texas, and Nevada. He is now running to serve his hometown as the next member of the Accomack Board of Supervisors, Metompkin, District 4.

Jeff and Betsy have been married for over 30 years and have raised three amazing children. Jeffrey, Jr (Dr. Sara G Parks, MD), Thomas Lee and Sarah Elizabeth Parks.

“I humbly ask for your support and vote on November 7th as I seek the office of Member of Board of Supervisors, Metompkin, District 4,” said Jeff in his campaign announcement.