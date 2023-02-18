Shore United Bank is happy to congratulate Donna Parks on 35 years of service and sad to announce her retirement. Donna began her career with the bank in February of 1988 as a Bookkeeper at the Dover Street branch in Easton. Donna has held various positions over the years and will retire from her current position as the Security Officer who was responsible for the physical security and fraud monitoring for the bank.

“With Donna’s extensive banking experience and attention to detail, she is always ready to assist our branches and employees with security related questions. We are grateful to have her on our team and appreciate her dedication and wisdom that she shares with us,” says Shore United Bank Branch Operations Officer, Misty Newnam.

“I had the pleasure of interacting with wonderful people in various departments over the years, and will miss seeing them each and every day,” said Donna.

Donna enjoys spending her free time with her family, reading, and traveling to their favorite vacation spot- Disney World. She lives in Trappe and has a son, Kevin, daughter-in-law Shelby and granddaughter Taylor.