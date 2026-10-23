Par 4 shooting suspect’s trial delayed

By Linda Cicoira

A three-day jury trial set for next week in Accomack Circuit Court was continued Thursday for the man accused of opening fire at Par-4, a nightspot in Temperanceville, last April, where a man was killed and others were injured.

Defense lawyer Patrick Bales, who represents 35-year-old Skylor Depree Crippen, also known as Skylor Dupree Harmon, of Lankford Highway in Oak Hall, told Judge Lynwood Lewis that he needed more time to evaluate evidence disclosed this week.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan explained that the leica scan study in question shows the crime from different angles.

“I think it’s a helpful tool,” he said, adding he was ready to go to trial with dozens of witnesses and a video capture of the homicide.

Bales referred to speedy trial limits and said the prosecutor needed to take responsibility for the delay in delivering the study. However, Bales stressed that he was not suggesting that anything inappropriate or intentional had occurred.

Judge Lewis granted the continuance and did not assign any blame for the delay. A new date has not yet been set. The defendant, who is being held in Virginia Beach City Jail, did not attend the hearing. The lawyers agreed he did not need to be there for the court to continue the trial.

Crippen was arrested in April immediately after the shooting occurred. He is accused of first- and second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Direal Antwine Smith, a former Eastern Shore resident and father of three; using a firearm in the murder; maliciously attempting to wound Matt Annis and John Morell, of the Wallops Island Flight Facility Fire Department, while they were in their rescue capacity; displaying a firearm in a threatening manner to both men; maliciously wounding Larry Johnson, Troy Savage, and Rykeem Wharton; using a firearm in those crimes; assaulting Annis and Morell; and 10 counts of shooting in or against a building occupied by one or more people. He was also indicted on a misdemeanor count of going to Par 4 after being forbidden to do so.

Prosecutors sometimes file multiple murder charges to ensure a guilty verdict. Court records showed that numerous cartridge cases, bullet jackets, bullet cores, and bullets were confiscated from the scene. Four bullets were recovered during the autopsy.

Crippen, an HVAC technician, is being held without bond due to the nature of the offenses.