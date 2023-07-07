Stefanie Jackson, a resident of Pungoteague for more than 20 years, is seeking election to the Accomack County School Board in District 8, which also includes Melfa, Wachapreague, Quinby, Keller, and Harborton.

As a candidate for the school board, Jackson said she “offers a unique set of perspectives” — she is a parent of two Accomack students, a former Accomack County Public Schools teacher, and an Eastern Shore Post reporter who has covered the Accomack School Board for the last five years.

She said these perspectives drive her goals for the school board: “to give parents more opportunities to be heard and heeded, provide teachers the resources and support they need to educate our children effectively and enjoy doing it, and implement a proactive approach to school division leadership by addressing issues before they become catastrophes.”

“These support the ultimate goal: to provide our children a safe, nurturing environment where they receive the best education,” she said.

“That education must challenge and prepare our kids to be responsible, productive citizens who both fill the needs of their community and find personal fulfillment in their work.”

Jackson is a graduate of Broadwater Academy and holds a bachelor’s degree in English education from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

She taught 8th grade English and reading before embarking on a career journey that eventually led her to her current position as a staff writer for the Eastern Shore Post.

Jackson said she is “deeply interested” in regional issues such as affordable housing, economic development, and preserving the nature, character, and history of the Eastern Shore.

She said she believes all children deserve an education that empowers them to achieve their full potential regardless of race, sex, disability, economic disadvantage, or any challenge they face in life.

In addition to her commitment to education, Jackson has a passion for music. She is a talented singer and in her free time she finds joy in sharing her gift with others at various churches and events on the Shore.

She said she looks forward to receiving her community’s support and votes in the Nov. 7 general election.

To contact Jackson regarding her candidacy for the Accomack County School Board representing District 8, email [email protected].