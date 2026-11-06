Painter native elected to Chesapeake School Board

November 6, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

By Linda Cicoira

     Former Painter area resident Andrea Giddens-Bolden won a seat on the Chesapeake School Board in this week’s midterm election. She thanked those who helped her achieve this goal Wednesday in a Facebook broadcast.

     “We did it the old-fashioned way,” she said. “We knocked on doors. We made phone calls. And we met voters where they were. We responded directly to the needs we heard, and what they want. …. What everyone wants is a School Board that invests in schools, supports students, and listens to families’ values, and educators, and prepares each and every child for the future.”

      “Everyone wants a School Board that makes thoughtful, responsible decisions, and as someone with more than three decades in education, I can tell you firsthand that these may be simple goals, but they’re also essential.”

Preston Ford in Keller

     This campaign was dedicated to these ideals, and it’s what has led us to a victory, Giddens-Bolden continued. “I want to thank everyone who helped make this outcome possible, including every volunteer, community partner, friends, family, anyone who’s pitched in. We have a lot to celebrate … I can’t wait to get to work on the School Board and advocate for real solutions to issues…”

     Giddens-Bolden graduated from Central High School (in Painter) and Norfolk State University.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
(opens in a new tab)
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON
(opens in a new tab)

Local Weather

November 6, 2026, 5:20 am
Heavy rain
S
Heavy rain
66°F
9 mph
Apparent: 67°F
Pressure: 1012 mb
Humidity: 88%
Winds: 9 mph S
Windgusts: 25 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:33 am
Sunset: 4:59 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use.
Click to show error
Error: You cannot access the app till you log in to www.facebook.com and follow the instructions given. Type: OAuthException

OUR ADVERTISERS

Throwback Thursday WESR Programming

Member of the

esva chamber