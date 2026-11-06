Painter native elected to Chesapeake School Board

By Linda Cicoira

Former Painter area resident Andrea Giddens-Bolden won a seat on the Chesapeake School Board in this week’s midterm election. She thanked those who helped her achieve this goal Wednesday in a Facebook broadcast.

“We did it the old-fashioned way,” she said. “We knocked on doors. We made phone calls. And we met voters where they were. We responded directly to the needs we heard, and what they want. …. What everyone wants is a School Board that invests in schools, supports students, and listens to families’ values, and educators, and prepares each and every child for the future.”

“Everyone wants a School Board that makes thoughtful, responsible decisions, and as someone with more than three decades in education, I can tell you firsthand that these may be simple goals, but they’re also essential.”

This campaign was dedicated to these ideals, and it’s what has led us to a victory, Giddens-Bolden continued. “I want to thank everyone who helped make this outcome possible, including every volunteer, community partner, friends, family, anyone who’s pitched in. We have a lot to celebrate … I can’t wait to get to work on the School Board and advocate for real solutions to issues…”

Giddens-Bolden graduated from Central High School (in Painter) and Norfolk State University.