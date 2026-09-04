Painter man indicted on misdemeanor sex offense involving 15-year-old

September 4, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
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By Linda Cicoira

A grand jury indictment for a child sex offense that was filed last month in Accomack Circuit Court was made public this week.

Twenty-four-year-old Richard Herbert Peoples III, of Coal Kiln Road in Painter, was indicted on a count of willfully engaging in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old, which is a misdemeanor, according to court records. The offense is alleged to have occurred on Feb. 12. The direct indictment was brought on Aug 3. Peoples was arrested on Aug. 21. He is free on an unsecured $5,000 bond.

A bench trial was set for March 11. Peoples has denied the charge. He told a magistrate that he “just woke up this morning looking forward to reaching out to some potential employers confused by this whole situation.” He was described as polite and cooperative.

Defense lawyer Andre’ Wiggins, of Eastville, was retained by Peoples.

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