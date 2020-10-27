BELLE HAVEN,VA; Monday, at approximately 4:58 p.m., the state police was called to investigate a two vehicle accident on Belle Haven Road which resulted in a single fatality. The driver of a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500, Cleveland T. Baines, was traveling in the southbound lanes of Belle Haven Road when he came upon a moped traveling in the northbound lane. For reasons unknown, the driver of the moped, Larry Junior Reid, crossed over the center line and into the southbound lane of travel, colliding head on with the Dodge Ram pickup truck. Reid, 56, of the 16000 block of Savagetown Road, Painter, Virginia, died at the scene of the accident.

Notification was made to next of kin.

At this time no charges will be placed or pursued.

.