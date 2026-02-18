Painter man arrested in connection with 2023 homicide

A Painter man has been indicted in connection with a 2023 homicide on Keller Pond Road, according to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff W. Todd Wessells announced that deputies arrested 25-year-old Daevon Tyrique Stines of Painter on February 17, 2026, at approximately 4:02 p.m., in connection with the death of 24-year-old Aaliyah Antonatte Shakuria Collick.

Stines has been indicted on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held without bond at the Accomack County Jail.

The charges stem from a December 4, 2023 incident in the 31000 block of Keller Pond Road in Painter. According to Sheriff Wessells, the Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Emergency Operations Center at approximately 3:44 p.m. that two gunshot victims had been located at the residence.

Deputies arriving on scene found a 23-year-old male and Collick suffering from gunshot wounds. The male victim was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition at the time. Collick was pronounced deceased at the scene and transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted during the initial response by the Virginia State Police, the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident or other criminal activity in Accomack County is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666. Tips may also be submitted through the department’s official website.