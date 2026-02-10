Painter couple charged in road rage case in Maryland

A man and woman from Virginia were arrested and taken into police custody following an alleged road rage incident in Somerset County on Friday.

The accused are identified as Kiana Chandler, 31, and Rendell Chandler, 31, both of Painter, Virginia. Kiana Chandler was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and additional related offenses. Rendell Chandler was charged with having a handgun in a vehicle. Both were transported to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack for processing and later appeared before a district court commissioner.

Kiana Chandler, the driver of a blue Volkswagen involved in the incident, was released on a $30,000 unsecured bond. Rendell Chandler, a passenger in the vehicle, was released on his own recognizance.

Shortly before 2:20 p.m. on February 7, 2026, troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack responded to the area of southbound Route 13, south of Revells Neck Road, for a reported road rage incident involving a firearm. The victim, who is not being identified at this time, contacted 9-1-1 to report the incident.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was traveling in lane one on southbound Route 13 and approached a blue Volkswagen with Virginia license plates. The victim reported that the driver of the Volkswagen brake-checked his vehicle. As the victim attempted to pass by moving into lane two, the driver of the Volkswagen allegedly pointed a handgun at him. No injuries were reported.

Troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack, along with officers from the Pocomoke City Police Department, located the Volkswagen shortly after the incident and conducted a high-risk traffic stop just before the Virginia state line. A 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine was recovered from the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. All callers may remain confidential. Troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division continue to investigate.

The Maryland State Police remain committed to creating safer communities across the state, including addressing reported incidents of gun violence on Maryland highways. Police urge all motorists to share the responsibility of safe driving.

Maryland State Police also continue to seek information related to the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks and Charles Marks. Anyone with information regarding these cases or other highway gun crimes is urged to contact investigators assigned to the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative at 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.