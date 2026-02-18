Paid sick leave bill passes House of Delegates

Legislation that would require paid sick leave for most Virginia workers is moving forward at the State Capitol.

On Monday, the House of Delegates passed House Bill 5 on a 63 to 35 vote. The measure, sponsored by Virginia Beach Democrat Kelly Convirs-Fowler, would allow employees to earn one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, expanding current law that applies to only a limited group of workers.

Supporters say the change is long overdue. Richmond-area electrician Evan Hargreaves told lawmakers he fell behind on rent after getting COVID-19 and missing work without pay. A family physician also testified that some patients can’t afford to stay home when they’re sick, calling it a public health risk.

But opponents warn the plan comes with a cost. A state fiscal analysis estimates the bill could add more than $26 million in combined state spending starting in 2028. Republican Delegate Wren Williams says that money ultimately comes from employers and workers.

Similar proposals failed under former Governor Glenn Youngkin. If approved by the Senate, the bill will head to Governor Abigail Spanberger for her decision.