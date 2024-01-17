Northampton County Education Foundation and The Shanty present Inaugural Oyster Roast to support local students and teachers

Cape Charles, VA., January 16, 2023

Join the Northampton County Education Foundation for a shucking good time on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at their inaugural Oyster Roast, co-hosted by The Shanty in Cape Charles, Virginia. This first-ever annual gathering is poised to become their signature fundraising event of the year. “NCEF’s ties with the community have grown and strengthened, providing us with a network of supporters to make this event possible. We’re grateful to our event sponsors and our co-hosts, the Shanty, for providing an opportunity to generate significant funds to benefit our local schools,” said Bille Jean Benson, President of NCEF.

Embrace the spirit of giving with an all-inclusive event ticket, including oysters, clams, BBQ, sides, and two complimentary beverages. The festivities will kick off with live music by Clara and Co. and a silent auction featuring unique offerings and experiences from local artists, restaurants, and entrepreneurs. The event provides an opportunity to celebrate in community and raise funds to support the educational success of students and teachers in our county’s public schools. “As someone who went to public schools, and has kids in our local public schools, we are thrilled to partner with the NCEF to help raise funds and support our local systems. Being a partner in our community is one of our core business values and this is a tremendous opportunity to participate in,” stated Jon Dempster, owner of the Shanty.

All proceeds benefit the Northampton County Education Foundation, which funds programs that support our local teachers and students, including PreK-Camp, All District Reads, stem lab projects, dual enrollment scholarships, and so much more! Take advantage of this opportunity to make a difference while enjoying a delicious celebration, St. Patrick’s Day weekend!

Tickers are limited and are selling fast! Be sure to buy yours now by visiting http://bit.ly/ncefoystersforeducation.