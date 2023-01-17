By Linda Cicoira

A $10,000 grant geared towards oyster restoration and longer growing periods was awarded to the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission and Long Creek Oyster Company, according to an announcement made Saturday.

The Chesapeake Oyster Alliance and the Chesapeake Bay Trust gave 13 grants to various organizations in Virginia and Maryland to improve and track oyster populations. Five were for Virginia businesses and organizations in Hampton Roads, the Northern Neck, the Eastern Shore and the Middle Peninsula.

The Shore money will be used to build artificial reefs and for the purchase of an oyster sorter for Long Creek that will help prevent smaller oysters from being harvested.

“It is beneficial to the health of the bay,” a spokesperson for the alliance stated. “Keeping those oysters in the bay means more time for them to filter the water.”

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation formed the alliance several years ago to assist in adding 10 billion oysters to the Chesapeake by 2025. So far, nearly half that goal has been met. Oyster populations are at about one percent of the historic levels of the early 1600s.