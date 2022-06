An overturned tractor trailer blocked lanes of traffic on Route 13 near Capeville Thursday morning.

The accident occurred around 4:00 AM and blocked all northbound lanes for several hours.

On US-13 in the County of Northampton, in the vicinity of Capeville Dr; Rt. 624E/W (Northampton County), near Capeville road,

A Detour is still in place as of 7:35 AM.

No injuries were reported.

.