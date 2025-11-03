Over 70 Nonprofit Leaders Attend AI-Powered Fundraising Workshop on the Eastern Shore

Regional partners celebrate successful cross-county training event with strong participation and enthusiastic feedback

More than 70 nonprofit leaders from across Accomack and Northampton counties gathered at Eastern Shore Community College on October 23 for “Fundraising Forward: AI-Powered Relationship Building for 2025,” a professional development workshop focused on practical fundraising strategies and AI tools for nonprofits. Participants represented a wide cross-section of the Shore’s nonprofit community.

The event was co-hosted by the Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Foundation, United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce, and the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission. This new collaboration was formed this year to better support the nonprofits doing the hard work of improving lives right here on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Patrick Kirby, Founder of Do Good Better Consulting, led the engaging, hands-on session with live AI demonstrations, real-world examples, and practical strategies tailored for nonprofits of all sizes. Attendees praised his energy, humor, and ability to connect with both AI skeptics and experienced users.

“We were thrilled to see so many nonprofit professionals (some all-in, some curious, some cautious) lean into the opportunities and challenges that AI presents,” said Monika Bridgforth, Executive Director of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Foundation. “This event reflects what’s possible when our local organizations come together to provide timely, relevant support for those serving our communities.”

“I was especially gratified to see a few local business leaders in the room,” added Robert Sabbatini, Executive Director of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce. “Not only did they walk away with tools for their own operations, but they also left better equipped to support the nonprofits they serve on boards and committees.”

Dawn Byrd, Executive Director of United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, reflected on how the workshop idea emerged from a winter planning meeting: “We asked ourselves: beyond money, what could really help nonprofits in their daily work? When we realized many organizations may not have access to or knowledge of AI, we knew we had to do something. This workshop was a direct response to that need.”

The event was made possible through primary support from the Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Foundation, with generous underwriting from David Landsberger and John Fiege, CFP, whose sponsorship helped keep the event accessible to all.

A follow-up survey is being distributed to participants to gather feedback and shape future programming.

For more information or to stay updated on upcoming nonprofit trainings, contact [email protected] or visit www.esvcf.org.