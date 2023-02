As of today, it will not be legal to have a control outdoor burn until 4 p.m.

The restriction will be in place until mid April.

The restrictions take place because over 60% of the state’s wildfires occur during this period of time. You also cannot conduct outdoor burning within 300 ft. of a wooded area.

If you violate this ordinance and start a fire, you could be monetarily liable for the cost of putting the fire out and damages to the property.