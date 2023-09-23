Ophelia’s effects minimal on the Eastern Shore

Despite warnings from the weather service, the effects of tropical storm Ophelia on the Eastern Shore have been very minimal. There was one report of a tree down in Onancock which fell on a car and partially on a home. There will a couple of blocked roads as the result of falling trees but that seems to be the extent. Very spotty power outages were reported overnight. The wind gust forecast calls for gusts as high as 26 mph during the early afternoon hours and settling down after that. Forecasters are still calling for minor to moderate flooding in low lying areas at times of high tide this afternoon. Intermittent rain could add approximately one inch to the 2.8 inches that has fallen since 10 p.m. Friday night. There could be some areas that received more than that but that is far from the 4k to 6 inches originally predicted.

There will be scattered rain throughout the day today but it will not amount to much more.

It appears that the Eastern Shore has dodged the bullet on Ophelia. The worst of the storm appears to be occurring on the I-95 corridor.

WESR will be running the Virginia Tech-Marshall game live today with the pre game starting at 10 am. We will interrupt that programming if needed to keep you informed and we will also be updating on Shoredailynews.com throughout the day if necessary.