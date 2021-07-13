RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- The Virginia Department of Health says only 17 people who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus have died of the disease in the state since January.
The new data indicates that unvaccinated Virginians make up more than 99% of this year’s COVID-related illnesses and deaths.
Public health officials say vaccines will be the most effective tool at ending the pandemic.
The available COVID-19 vaccines have not yet been given full approval by the Federal Drug Administration.
It has killed more than 11,400 Virginians and infected at least half a million.
.