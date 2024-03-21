Onley Medical Center opens new pharmacy

Eastern Shore Rural Health held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday officially opening their new pharmacy at the Onley Medical Center. CEO Jeanette Edwards told the crowd that this is the second pharmacy operated by Rural Health, the other one being associated with the Atlantic Medical Center. Edwards said that when the idea was introduced a year ago the team jumped in and worked hard to get the project done and open.

Delegate Rob Bloxom called the evolution of Rural Health as a full community health center very gratifying. Bloxom said, “we are really blessed to have Eastern Shore Rural Health and Riverside working together is a one-two punch. Bloxom called the Board of Directors and the management teem, “people with foresight and vision.”

Rural Health Board Chair Betty Bibbins said that is growth like this that has propelled the organization to the top 10% in the nation, Bibbens thanked the leadership team and the employees for their efforts in making Eastern Shore Rural Health a real community asset,

Edwards then said that Eastern Shore Rural Health has received a $5 million dollar donation from the Chicago Foundation, a philanthropic organization dedicated to helping rural areas with needs. Edwards said that the money will mainly be used to increase dental units as that is an urgent need on the Eastern Shore at this time.

The new Eastern Shore Onley Pharmacy is located at the Onley Medical Center and is open to Onley Medical Center patients only at this time. In early April it will be available to everyone regardless if you are a Rural Health patient or not. The new pharmacy is located on the west side of the current facility and features a drive in window as well as walk in service.