A 29 year old Onley man received second degree burns on his face and arms when a propane tank caught fire Saturday evening.

At approximately 7:35, units from Tasley, Onancock, Melfa and Parksley were called to 25610 Coastal Boulevard in Onley for a propane fire with injury. The gas was turned off shortly after the first units arrived.

Maryland State Police Trooper 4 transported the victim to the burn unit at PGH in Salisbury.