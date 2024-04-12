Onley Community Pharmacy now open to the public

Pictured: A ribbon cutting was held March 20 to celebrate the opening of the new Onley Community Pharmacy at Eastern Shore Rural Health’s Onley Community Health Center. The pharmacy is now open to the public.

Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc.’s Onley Community Pharmacy is now open to the public. The pharmacy is located at Onley Community Health Center at 20306 Badger Lane and includes a drive through. Vaccinations are available and prescriptions can be transferred by calling the pharmacy at (757) 302-9066. Delivery options are being researched as well. The pharmacy is available to both patients and non-patients throughout the Eastern Shore community.

“Our pharmacy will offer fast, friendly service,” said Rural Health Director of Pharmacy Chris Deitch. Rural Health CEO Jeannette Edwards explained the benefit of having a pharmacy under the same roof as a health care facility, “This pharmacy will allow us to integrate care between our providers and the pharmacist, which enhances our ability to provide patient-centered care in a “one stop” setting. Working alongside providers also helps ensure a high level of customer service including shorter wait times and easier access to needed prescriptions for patients.” The new pharmacy is the second opened by Rural Health in one year.

The pharmacy is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; it is closed on Saturday and Sunday. (Eastern Shore Rural Health’s Atlantic Community Pharmacy is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) For more information call (757) 302-9066 or go to www.esrhrx.org. An app is available for Eastern Shore Rural Health pharmacy customers, text RXLOCAL to 64890 to download the app.