One under arrest following Friday night accident involving State Trooper; family member arrested for assaulting officer

Virginia State Police photo.

Two are under arrest following an accident that occurred Friday night on Route 13 in Painter that involved a Virginia State Trooper.

According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya, the crash occurred on Route 13 northbound, south of Coal Kiln Road at approximately 2:20 AM. Preliminary investigation reveals that the Trooper was traveling northbound on Route 13, enroute to Riverside Shore Memorial hospital in reference to an earlier DUI investigation. As the trooper followed the ambulance that was transporting the DUI suspect, a black SUV was observed traveling in the southbound lane of Route 13, crossing over into the northbound lanes. The vehicle continued into the northbound lane, striking the driver side rear quarter panel of the troopers vehicle. The impact of the crash caused the trooper to spinout in the roadway, and the SUV continued off the roadway and into the ditch. As the trooper exited the vehicle and approached the striking vehicle, the driver of the striking vehicle, 24 year old Traquan Briscoe of Exmore, Virginia, attempted to leave the scene by placing the vehicle in drive and reverse and gunning the engine. Briscoe was taken into custody and placed under arrest. Shortly after the crash, Briscoe was transported to jail by another trooper and was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. He received no bond.

As the trooper who was struck, remained at the crash scene, several friends and family members of Briscoe arrived at the scene, and a female became loud and belligerent and assaulted the trooper. The female, 23 year old Mattie Black, of Cape Charles, Virginia, was placed under arrest and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and felony assault of a law enforcement officer, and received no bond.

The trooper suffered minor injuries from the crash.