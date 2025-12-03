One transported to Salisbury in serious accident on Rt 13 in Tasley Tuesday

December 3, 2025
 |
Image

Photo courtesy Tasley VFD Facebook page

According to the Tasley VFD Facebook page it was a dramatic rescue late Tuesday afternoon in Tasley, after a high-speed T-bone collision shut down part of Route 13 northbound around 5 p.m.

Emergency crews from  Tasley Engine 8-5 and Rescue 9 from Onancock arrived on scene to find one patient trapped inside a vehicle. Responders worked for nearly twenty minutes to carefully extricate the individual.

Because medevac helicopters were grounded due to conditions, the patient was transported by ground to Salisbury, Maryland, with State Police providing a northbound escort to speed the trip.

No further details on the patient’s condition have yet been released.

