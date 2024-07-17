One more Heat Advisory before cold front moves through

The Eastern Shore will experience one more Heat Advisory, in effect today from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM, before a cold front moves through and brings high temperatures back down into the 80s for the forecastable future.

Highs today are expected to be around 92 with heat index values has high as 106.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Be mindful of pets as well.

The Eastern Shore has a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms this evening into Thursday. The National Weather Service is predicting 1 to 1.5 inches of rain for the Shore. Given recent heavy rain late last week, it will take less rain to cause flooding, particularly for the Eastern Shore.