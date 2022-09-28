Photo courtesy the Parksley VFD webpage

One person was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Wednesday morning following what is thought to be a rear end collision between a car and a tractor trailer at the Royal Farms intersection on Rt 13 near Parksley. The Parksley Volunteer Fire company responded to the call at 5:24 a.m. It is believed that the accident occurred as the tractor trailer was leaving the light. The driver continued apparently unaware of the accident. The Virginia State Police is investigating.