One in custody following morning FBI raid in Onley

One person is in custody following a raid this morning conducted by the FBI with the assistance of the Virginia State Police in Onley.

According to Krystal Kawabata, Public Affairs Specialist with the FBI Norfolk Field Office, the FBI was present this morning in Onley conducting court authorized law enforcement activity and confirmed one suspect was under arrest. However, she was unable to release the name of the suspect in custody or the charges against the suspect.

Sgt. Corine Geller with the Virginia State Police confirmed they assisted the FBI in the operation.

According to reports from the scene, several unmarked vehicles with approximately 15 agents, some of whom were wearing apparel bearing FBI markings, arrived at a house on Coastal Boulevard in Onley early this morning.

We are continuing to reach out to Federal officials for more information.