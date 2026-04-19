One dead, several injured in shooting in Temperanceville early Sunday

A shooting early this morning at a local bar and grill left one man dead, several others injured, and a suspect in custody, according to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff W. Todd Wessells said the county’s Emergency Operations Center received a report of an active shooting at Par 4 Bar & Grill at approximately 1:41 a.m. Deputies and emergency personnel responded to the scene, where multiple victims were located.

Authorities reported that five adult males suffered gunshot wounds, while another man sustained a laceration to the face. As Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived and exited their ambulance, a suspect began firing toward them. No EMS personnel were injured in that exchange.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was treated and released for a gunshot wound to the arm, while a third is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the back. A fourth individual is being treated for facial injuries. A fifth victim was flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 4 to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he remains in surgery.

Authorities identified a suspect as Skylor Dupree Crippen, also known as Skylor Dupree Harmon, who was treated for a gunshot wound to the foot and later taken into custody. Crippen has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of attempted malicious wounding of EMS personnel, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held without bond at the Accomack County Jail.

Officials said no additional names of victims are being released at this time pending notification of family members. The investigation remains ongoing, with assistance from the Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office.