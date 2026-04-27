One dead in weekend fire in lower Northampton

CAPEVILLE, Va. — Authorities are investigating a residential fire and reported explosion that left one man dead Saturday morning in Northampton County.

According to Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr., deputies with the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10 a.m. on April 25 to assist fire crews at a structure fire on Dunton Cove Road in the Capeville area. During the incident, an explosion was reported at the residence.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, and during a search of the home, a body was discovered inside. Investigators later located an oxygen tank while processing debris at the scene.

The victim, identified only as an adult male, was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk for positive identification and to determine the cause of death.

The Virginia State Police was called in to assist with determining the cause of the fire and explosion. The incident remains under investigation.

Multiple volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, including crews from Cheriton, Cape Charles, Eastville, Nassawadox, and Painter, along with support from Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at 757-678-0458.