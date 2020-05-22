Late yesterday evening, (May 21) at approximately 10:22 PM, the Virginia State Police was called to investigate a two vehicle accident that occurred on Route 13 (4088 Lankford Road) at Davis Road, in the New Church area of Accomack County.

The driver of a GMC pick up truck, Ethan Hart, of Saxis, Virginia, was driving westbound on Davis Road heading towards Route 13, when he failed to stop at the stop sign that intersects Davis Road at Route 13. Upon driving through the stop sign, Hart struck the rear tandems of a 2015 Volvo tractor trailer that was traveling northbound on Route 13.

Upon striking the Volvo TT, the GMC pickup truck was pushed onto its side, ejecting the front seat passenger. The passenger, John B. Shertenlieb III, was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Hart, and the driver of the tractor trailer, Thomas Pusey, of Delmar, Maryland,

were both taken to PMRC Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland, for treatment of injuries sustained. At this time it is not clear if alcohol was a contributing factor.

The accident remains under investigation at this time. The deceased family members have been notified.

DECEASED: John B. Shertenlieb III, 20 YOA, of the 2400 block of Savannah Road, Sanford, Virginia.