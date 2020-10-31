ACCOMACK COUNTY: On Friday, Oct. 30 at approximately 1:00 a.m., State Police was called to investigate a single vehicle accident on Chincoteague Road, east of Mosquito Creek Bridge, that had resulted in a single fatality.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver of a 2011 Ford, F350, was traveling eastbound on Chincoteague Road, when the driver ran off the roadway and struck the guardrail, causing the vehicle to roll over and land in the marsh, partially ejecting the driver. The driver, 32 year old male, died upon impact.

While investigating the accident, troopers found evidence at the scene to indicate that there was a passenger involved in the incident but could not be located. Efforts were made immediately to locate the passenger, and with the assistance of Chincoteague Police, the passenger, 25 year old Marshall Shaffer, was located and found to be suffering non-life threatening injuries. Further investigation revealed that both driver and passenger were found to be intoxicated.

Efforts are being made at this time to locate a next of kin for the driver.

