95 year old Onancock woman found dead along shore line of Pungoteague Creek

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on March 24, 2024 at approximately 1:46 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a transfer call from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) advising a body was located near a private dock on Revell Lane, Melfa, Virginia.

Upon deputies arrival they observed an unresponsive female along the shoreline. The female was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel on scene. The body has been identified as Gretchen P. Ayres, 95, from Onancock, Virginia and has been transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. The preliminary investigation indicates that this incident is accidental.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia Marine Resource Commission, Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

An investigation in to this incident is ongoing and anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.