At their recent Town Council meeting the Town of Onancock took a major step to insure that the Hampton Roads Sanitation District’s plans to take over of the main sewage systems of many of the Eastern Shore’s towns becomes a reality. The council voted to turn over the Onancock Sewage Treatment facility to the HRSD and the HRSD agreed to assume the debt the town had on the facility. The sewage treatment plant is a key component of the overall transfer, in that it has the capacity to provide treatment services for the proposed HRSD system.

In 2020 several Accomack County Supervisors stated that this would be a one time opportunity to provide the ground work to expand business opportunities in both counties.

As the situation exists today, businesses or industries that would want to connect with a sewage treatment plant were limited to an area between the industrial park and the Onley area. In the past, the need to build their own sewage treatment facilities prevented many industries from considering locating here.

When completed, the HRSD will remove that obstacle and allow the Eastern Shore economy to expand.

